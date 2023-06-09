2Xideas AG Purchases 1,884 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $298.16. 238,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.76 and its 200-day moving average is $334.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.