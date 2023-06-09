2Xideas AG Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned 0.09% of TransUnion worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,609 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in TransUnion by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $53,272,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,179,000 after buying an additional 875,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $35,442,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,160 shares of company stock worth $4,728,868. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 1,210,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,623. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

