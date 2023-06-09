2Xideas AG Has $10.48 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

2Xideas AG lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,078. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.47. 963,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,244. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

