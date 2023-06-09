2Xideas AG Buys 642 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

2Xideas AG grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 2.4% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 68,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 495,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,277,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.17. 296,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.