2Xideas AG Acquires Shares of 597,286 Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

2Xideas AG bought a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 597,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abcam by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Abcam by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $16.83. 3,395,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

