2,702 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

