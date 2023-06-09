24,194 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 136,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,428. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

