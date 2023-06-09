2,184 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

