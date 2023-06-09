21,665 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.9 %

CW stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.37. 24,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

