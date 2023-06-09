214,355 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 214,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

NYSE ING traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

