1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.61 on Monday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

