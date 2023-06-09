1inch Network Price Hits $0.32 (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $307.42 million and $13.82 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,889,841 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

