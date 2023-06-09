1,700 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BUG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 58,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

