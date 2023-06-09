1,696 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,603 shares of company stock worth $21,171,115. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

