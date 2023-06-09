1,626 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,626 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,496. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,852 shares of company stock worth $1,310,682. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

