156,295 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 3,416,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,109,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

