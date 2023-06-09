13,382 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Relx by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.31) to GBX 3,100 ($38.54) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.81) to GBX 2,860 ($35.55) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Down 0.8 %

Relx Profile

RELX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,464. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

