12,300 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,262,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,776,000 after acquiring an additional 435,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,074 shares of company stock valued at $62,021,285 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,230. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $239.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

