110,212 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.22% of Leonardo DRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,991,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,616,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $18,983,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $15,701,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $14,892,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 2.6 %

DRS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 719,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

