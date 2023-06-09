10,628 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,608,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,446,000 after acquiring an additional 719,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

