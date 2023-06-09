101 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Booking by 478.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

BKNG stock traded down $41.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,606.13. The company had a trading volume of 318,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,638.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,408.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

