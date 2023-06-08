Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00 million-$192.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks purchased 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks purchased 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

