ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million.

ZeroFox Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. ZeroFox has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ZeroFox

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZFOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

