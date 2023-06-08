ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

