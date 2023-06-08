Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.80. Youdao shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,789 shares.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Youdao Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 305.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

