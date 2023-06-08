Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.
Yext Stock Performance
Shares of YEXT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
