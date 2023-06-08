Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yext Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

