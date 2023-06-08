Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Down to $103.26

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.26, but opened at $100.83. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 300,847 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.