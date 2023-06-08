Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 25,000 Shares

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,500.00 ($18,211.92).
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 5,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,850.00 ($3,874.17).
- On Thursday, April 20th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,750.00 ($19,039.74).
Wotso Property Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Wotso Property Company Profile
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.