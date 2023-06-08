WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.28

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 390444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.