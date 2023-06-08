WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.28

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 390444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,274,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,659,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,838,000 after purchasing an additional 239,919 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,497,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,066,000 after purchasing an additional 110,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,652,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,347,000 after purchasing an additional 456,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,461 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

