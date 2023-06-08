WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.15. 21,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.36.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

