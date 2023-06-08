William John Kelly Sells 4,869 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $10,614.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, William John Kelly sold 6,479 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $14,642.54.
- On Friday, May 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,039 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $10,884.24.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, William John Kelly sold 4,911 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,558.65.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, William John Kelly sold 1,139 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $2,722.21.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
RBOT opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
