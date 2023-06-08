Western Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,990 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 9,664 call options.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $58.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 396,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 101,465 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

