Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,561 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

WDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 2,037,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,454. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

