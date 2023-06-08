West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Down 16.2%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 182,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 99,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price target on shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

