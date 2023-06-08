Wei Han Tan Buys 1,542 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) Director Wei Han Tan bought 1,542 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,878.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,878. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
NYSE:SPNT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 830,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.02.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.
Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.