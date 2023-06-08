Wei Han Tan Buys 1,542 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNTGet Rating) Director Wei Han Tan bought 1,542 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,878.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,878. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SPNT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 830,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 395,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

