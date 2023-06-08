Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 9,422 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,776 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

FCG stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $569.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

