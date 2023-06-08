Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,663 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $1.3364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

