Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $987,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

