Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

