Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $788,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

