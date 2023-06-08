Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

