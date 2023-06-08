Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

