Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 12,904 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

