Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 2,873.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the second quarter worth about $278,000.

NYSEARCA:EFZ opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

