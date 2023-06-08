Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 517,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

