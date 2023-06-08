vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.