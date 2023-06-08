Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.28

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 704036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 518,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

