VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is DLD Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 2.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.87. 185,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

