VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Up 4.4%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 52,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 184,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $552.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.