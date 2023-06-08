Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.